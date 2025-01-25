Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Grants Police Custody for Alleged Nandu Gang Associates

The Rouse Avenue court has granted seven days of police custody for Sahil and Vijay, alleged associates of the Nandu gang, under the MCOCA case. Delhi police, initially seeking a ten-day remand, aim to interrogate them on multiple charges, including involvement in firing incidents and extortion.

25-01-2025
The Rouse Avenue court has granted a seven-day police custody for Sahil, also known as Poli, and Vijay, also known as Kalu, alleged associates of the notorious Nandu gang. The decision came after Delhi police requested ten days to question the pair under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) case.

In the legal proceedings, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja considered arguments from Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, who insisted on detailed interrogation. The interrogation must adhere to Supreme Court guidelines, conducted in a facility equipped with CCTV.

Defense attorneys Rahul Sahani and Syed Sahil Warsi opposed the remand, pushing for a shorter duration. Despite this, the court agreed on seven days, with Sahil and Vijay to be presented again on February 1. Accusations against them include prior involvement in shooting incidents across various locations in Delhi and significant roles in extortion activities.

