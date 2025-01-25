Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Woman's Life on Mysuru Route

A female passenger tragically lost her life in a road accident involving a company cab and a tanker lorry on the Gundlupet to Mysuru route. As she leaned out to vomit, the oncoming lorry struck her, resulting in her immediate death. Officials are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:12 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Woman's Life on Mysuru Route
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A female passenger was tragically killed in an accident on the Gundlupet to Mysuru route, confirmed the Karnataka Police on Saturday. The accident occurred while the passenger was traveling in a company cab from Mysuru to Gundlupet.

According to the Chamarajanagar Police, the woman, attempting to vomit, leaned her head out of the vehicle's window. At that moment, a tanker lorry traveling in the opposite direction collided with her head, resulting in immediate death.

The identities of the driver, Mahesh, and the conductor, Srinivas, have been mentioned, but the deceased woman's identity has not been released. Mysuru Urban Division officials, including the Divisional Controller and others, arrived at the site to investigate the fatal incident. More details of the investigation are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

