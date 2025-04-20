Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka Police Chief Om Prakash
Former Karnataka DGP, Om Prakash, was found dead at his Bengaluru home under mysterious circumstances. His body, discovered with injuries, has sparked suspicions of foul play. Police are investigating, questioning family members, while reports suggest Prakash feared for his life. Further details emerge as autopsy results are awaited.
In a tragic and mysterious turn of events, former Director General of Police of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was found dead with injuries at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday. Authorities are suspecting foul play due to the circumstances of his discovery.
His body was located in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied home in HSR Layout, an upscale area of the city. Prakash's spouse, Pallavi, reported the incident to the police, prompting senior officials to rush to the scene to begin their investigation.
Amidst ongoing inquiries, police are questioning both Prakash's spouse and daughter. Reports suggest the retired officer had previously voiced fears for his safety to close friends. An autopsy has been ordered, and a thorough investigation is underway, with suspicions pointing towards a possible family member's involvement.
