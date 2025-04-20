Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka Police Chief Om Prakash

Former Karnataka DGP, Om Prakash, was found dead at his Bengaluru home under mysterious circumstances. His body, discovered with injuries, has sparked suspicions of foul play. Police are investigating, questioning family members, while reports suggest Prakash feared for his life. Further details emerge as autopsy results are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:16 IST
Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka Police Chief Om Prakash
Om Prakash
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic and mysterious turn of events, former Director General of Police of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was found dead with injuries at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday. Authorities are suspecting foul play due to the circumstances of his discovery.

His body was located in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied home in HSR Layout, an upscale area of the city. Prakash's spouse, Pallavi, reported the incident to the police, prompting senior officials to rush to the scene to begin their investigation.

Amidst ongoing inquiries, police are questioning both Prakash's spouse and daughter. Reports suggest the retired officer had previously voiced fears for his safety to close friends. An autopsy has been ordered, and a thorough investigation is underway, with suspicions pointing towards a possible family member's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025