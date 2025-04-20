Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka Police Chief Raises Concerns

Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances, with his body bearing injuries. Police suspect murder and potential involvement of a family member. An autopsy has been ordered, and investigations continue into the demise of the esteemed officer from the 1981 IPS batch.

In a shocking development, former Director General of Police in Karnataka, Om Prakash, was discovered dead at his HSR Layout residence in Bengaluru on Sunday. The 68-year-old's body was reportedly found with injuries, prompting police to suspect the possibility of murder.

Om Prakash, an esteemed officer of the 1981 Indian Police Service batch and a native of Champaran, Bihar, held a master's degree in Geology and served diligently in his role as DGP from March 1, 2015. Senior police officials have been quick to respond to the incident, arriving promptly at the scene after notification.

The police have indicated potential involvement of a close family member and have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Investigations into the tragic demise of the former police chief are actively underway, casting a pall of mystery and concern over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

