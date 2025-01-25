Left Menu

Haryana CM Celebrates Birthday, Targets Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated his 55th birthday with sanitation workers, while also taking aim at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi elections. Saini accused Kejriwal of exploiting the poor and expressed confidence in a BJP victory on February 8.

Updated: 25-01-2025 18:29 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ((Source: DIPR). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a notable gesture on his 55th birthday by celebrating with sanitation workers at his residence, sharing breakfast and honoring them as his guests. The sanitation workers had gathered to extend their best wishes to the CM.

Saini also seized the day as an opportunity to criticize Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of exploiting underprivileged groups while focusing on liquor commerce rather than educational improvements. The comments came in the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, anticipated to be held in February, where Saini is confident of a BJP victory.

The Haryana CM rebuffed claims from Kejriwal about the BJP emulating AAP's commitments, emphasizing that their aim isn't to replicate strategies resulting in controversial practices. Saini highlighted the BJP's approach as outlined by PM Narendra Modi with the distribution of Ayushman Cards, aiding the healthcare needs of low-income citizens.

