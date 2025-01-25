Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Bans Liquor in 17 Religious Cities, Ujjain's Kaal Bhairav Temple Stands Out

Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, bans liquor in 17 religious cities, including Ujjain, where the Kaal Bhairav Temple holds a unique tradition of offering liquor to deities. The temple priest supports the ban, emphasizing the spiritual significance of giving up vices rather than the act of offering alcohol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh Bans Liquor in 17 Religious Cities, Ujjain's Kaal Bhairav Temple Stands Out
Priest of Kaal Bhairav Temple Om Prakash Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Madhya Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has instituted a ban on liquor across 17 religious cities, including Ujjain, a city renowned for its Kaal Bhairav Temple. This ban highlights the region's shift towards spiritual purity, amid a unique tradition where devotees offer liquor to Lord Kaal Bhairav.

The priest of the Kaal Bhairav Temple has expressed his firm support for the government's decision, stating that the offering of liquor is symbolic of shedding one's vices rather than an appeasement ritual. 'Liquor offered to Lord Kaal Bhairav is about forsaking bad qualities, not about pleasing the deity with alcohol,' emphasized Om Prakash Chaturvedi, the temple priest.

Alongside the state's regulatory steps, history repeats as past events, such as during the Simhasth festival, saw temporary bans. The new directive ensures a permanent closure of liquor shops in all concerned religious zones, including Ujjain and others like Datia and Mandla, reflecting a rigorous stance on maintaining religious sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025