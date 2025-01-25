Madhya Pradesh Bans Liquor in 17 Religious Cities, Ujjain's Kaal Bhairav Temple Stands Out

In a decisive move, the Madhya Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has instituted a ban on liquor across 17 religious cities, including Ujjain, a city renowned for its Kaal Bhairav Temple. This ban highlights the region's shift towards spiritual purity, amid a unique tradition where devotees offer liquor to Lord Kaal Bhairav.

The priest of the Kaal Bhairav Temple has expressed his firm support for the government's decision, stating that the offering of liquor is symbolic of shedding one's vices rather than an appeasement ritual. 'Liquor offered to Lord Kaal Bhairav is about forsaking bad qualities, not about pleasing the deity with alcohol,' emphasized Om Prakash Chaturvedi, the temple priest.

Alongside the state's regulatory steps, history repeats as past events, such as during the Simhasth festival, saw temporary bans. The new directive ensures a permanent closure of liquor shops in all concerned religious zones, including Ujjain and others like Datia and Mandla, reflecting a rigorous stance on maintaining religious sanctity.

