Padma Shri 2025 Recipients Announced on Republic Day Eve

The central government announced the Padma Shri recipients for 2025 on the eve of Republic Day, recognizing contributions across various fields. This year's honorees include a gynaecologist focused on cervical cancer, a social worker aiding the Musahar community, and an experienced Thavil musician.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:27 IST
List of recipients. Image Credit: ANI
On the eve of Republic Day, the central government announced the Padma Shri Award recipients for 2025 on Saturday, a subset of India's highest civilian honors.

The awards cover disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, and science, with the Padma Shri being India's fourth-highest civilian honor.

Among those recognized is Dr. Neerja Bhatla, a gynaecologist from Delhi, celebrated for her work in cervical cancer management. Bhim Singh Bhavesh, committed to uplifting the marginalized Musahar community in Bihar, is also honored. P Datchanamoorthy, an esteemed Thavil instrumentalist, joins fruit farmer L Hangthing from Nagaland on the list.

A full roster of awardees is expected soon. Republic Day ceremonies will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial and a pageant on Kartavya Path, with the President taking the salute. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto serves as the chief guest. Major General Sumit Mehta revealed that this year's parade would showcase performers along the entire Kartavya Path.

In a first, an Indonesian contingent will take part in the parade, highlighting international collaboration. The Republic Day celebrations will be replete with cultural displays, including over 45 dance forms, a Tri-services tableau, and a historic Indonesian presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

