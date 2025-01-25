Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Gathering at Sangam's Sacred Shores

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri participated in the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, emphasizing spiritual awakening and unity. Despite cold conditions, millions joined the sacred ritual, highlighting global attendance and an atmosphere of devotion under celestial alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:39 IST
Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri made a significant appearance at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, engaging in the spiritual ritual of a holy dip at the Sangam and paying respects to saints. In a statement to ANI, he expressed a desire to 'awaken Hindus and make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra.'

The Mahakumbh-2025 has witnessed an unprecedented number of devotees, with over 10.80 crore participants as of Friday, despite the frigid weather. The historic event sees devotees gathering for a cleansing dip at the Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence, with authorities gearing up for the high influx expected on Mauni Amavasya, January 29.

A global spectacle, the Maha Kumbh attracts visitors from diverse backgrounds, including devotees from conflict-stricken Russia and Ukraine, coming together to convey a message of spiritual unity. As pilgrims sing 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' on cold evenings, the Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, serves as a unifying force drawing millions to Prayagraj.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the holy dip event at the Triveni Sangam is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha. This year's Mahakumbh is anticipated to host more than 45 crore attendees, marking a landmark occasion of spiritual and cultural significance for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

