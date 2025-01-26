Left Menu

Jaipur Emerges as a Startup Hub: Insights from HSB's Founder's Meet

Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business and AIC JKLU organized their first Founder's Meet in Jaipur, fostering collaboration among startup founders. Industry leaders discussed challenges in scaling talent and innovation. Jaipur, a city of cultural heritage, is now gaining recognition as a dynamic startup hub with robust opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:59 IST
Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business hosts founders meet (Photo/Courtesy HSB). Image Credit: ANI
This weekend, the Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB), in partnership with AIC JKLU, hosted its inaugural Founder's Meet in Jaipur. The event successfully brought together startup founders and business leaders, aiming to promote collaboration and spur innovation in the startup ecosystem.

A key highlight was a roundtable discussion titled 'Scaling Talent and Innovation: Overcoming Challenges in Building Resilient Startup Ecosystems.' This session fostered valuable dialogue between academia and the business sector, with participation from prominent figures like Amit Purohit of iStart Rajasthan and founders from ventures such as Ef Polymer and Humanli.Ai.

Discussions focused on challenges startups face, particularly in hiring and retaining talent to achieve sustainable growth. Founders stressed aligning employee passions with their visions and investing in learning to maintain a competitive edge. Jaipur, once famed for its heritage, is now evolving into a modern career hub, underscoring its appeal for startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

