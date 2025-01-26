Jaipur Emerges as a Startup Hub: Insights from HSB's Founder's Meet

This weekend, the Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB), in partnership with AIC JKLU, hosted its inaugural Founder's Meet in Jaipur. The event successfully brought together startup founders and business leaders, aiming to promote collaboration and spur innovation in the startup ecosystem.

A key highlight was a roundtable discussion titled 'Scaling Talent and Innovation: Overcoming Challenges in Building Resilient Startup Ecosystems.' This session fostered valuable dialogue between academia and the business sector, with participation from prominent figures like Amit Purohit of iStart Rajasthan and founders from ventures such as Ef Polymer and Humanli.Ai.

Discussions focused on challenges startups face, particularly in hiring and retaining talent to achieve sustainable growth. Founders stressed aligning employee passions with their visions and investing in learning to maintain a competitive edge. Jaipur, once famed for its heritage, is now evolving into a modern career hub, underscoring its appeal for startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)