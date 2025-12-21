Left Menu

Star-studded Union: Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's Private Wedding

After a decade together, Korean stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah got married in a private ceremony in Seoul. Celebrated for their distinct careers, they confirmed their relationship in 2015. Their union marks one of Korea's significant celebrity weddings, following Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:11 IST
wedding
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean entertainers Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Seoul on December 20. The wedding marks a significant milestone in their decade-long relationship, as announced by their agency, AM Entertainment, on Instagram.

The agency's post, accompanied by a black and white photo of the couple, expressed gratitude for the public's support. It noted, "Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you've shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together."

Both actors have established themselves in the entertainment industry, with Woo-bin known for his roles in popular dramas like "The Heirs," and Min-ah celebrated for her work in "Hometown Cha Cha Cha." The pair's marriage is considered a major event, following the high-profile wedding of Korean celebrities Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin last year.

