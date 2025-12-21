Star-studded Union: Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's Private Wedding

South Korean entertainers Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Seoul on December 20. The wedding marks a significant milestone in their decade-long relationship, as announced by their agency, AM Entertainment, on Instagram.

The agency's post, accompanied by a black and white photo of the couple, expressed gratitude for the public's support. It noted, "Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you've shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together."

Both actors have established themselves in the entertainment industry, with Woo-bin known for his roles in popular dramas like "The Heirs," and Min-ah celebrated for her work in "Hometown Cha Cha Cha." The pair's marriage is considered a major event, following the high-profile wedding of Korean celebrities Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin last year.