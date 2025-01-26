Tapi District's Transformation: A Celebration of Unity and Progress

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled development projects worth Rs 240 crore in Tapi district, host of the 2023 state-level celebrations. The announcement was made in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat, who emphasized the importance of national festivals in uniting the nation.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 20 projects and laid the foundation for 41 new initiatives in Vyara. Acknowledging Tapi's progress, both leaders commended 13 distinguished citizens for their exceptional contributions and presented Rs 5 crore in financial aid to bolster district development.

Governor Devvrat reflected on India's constitutional history and encouraged the adoption of natural farming practices. Chief Minister Patel honored tribal leader Bhagvan Birsa Munda and recognized Prime Minister Modi's efforts to celebrate tribal culture. Patel highlighted the transformative impact of new projects aimed at health, education, and employment growth in tribal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)