Triumphant Pageantry Marks India's 76th Republic Day

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with grand events in New Delhi, featuring cultural diversity and military prowess. Key highlights included PM Modi's tribute at the War Memorial and a tri-services tableau showcasing joint military operations. Thousands attended to honor national achievements and heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:09 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India marked its 76th Republic Day in an elaborate ceremony in New Delhi, reflecting the nation's remarkable tapestry of cultural diversity, unity, and military strength. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the national flag in Rewari, as festivities unfolded at Kartavya Path in the capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the celebratory proceedings by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, honoring the armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country. Accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Prime Minister stood solemnly as Commander Amit Rathi led an Inter-Services guard through a series of ceremonial commands, adding gravitas to the occasion.

The solemn notes of 'Last Post' echoed through the venue, prompting a collective two-minute silence to pay homage to the nation's fallen. Buglers then sounded the 'Rouse', traditionally marking the end of the remembrance, as around 10,000 Special Guests, including notable citizens excelling in various fields, witnessed the impressive parade.

For the first time, a tri-services tableau highlighted the joint operations between India's armed forces under the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' This display emphasized the collaboration and integration of the military through depictions of a Joint Operations Room, showcasing advanced networking among the three Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

