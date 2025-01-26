Left Menu

India's 76th Republic Day: A Vibrant Display of Unity and Patriotism

The Indian Army celebrated India's 76th Republic Day with a flag unfurling at Uri sector. The national celebration showcased India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with President Murmu and Chief Guest Indonesian President Subianto gracing the event. A unique tri-services tableau emphasized unity among armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:10 IST
India's 76th Republic Day: A Vibrant Display of Unity and Patriotism
Indian Army hoisted national flag at Uri sector of Baramulla on Republic day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army proudly unfurled the national flag at the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, marking the nation's 76th Republic Day. This Sunday, as the country celebrates, citizens embrace patriotism with cultural songs in the air and attire reflecting the national flag's colors, symbolizing unity and national pride.

The atmosphere is electric across India, celebrating democratic principles and the constitutional significance. Kartavya Path in the national capital witnessed a grand celebration showcasing India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military prowess, reinforcing the vibrant essence of the Republic Day festivities.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country's celebrations with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest. The Indian Army played a key role, featuring a spectacular parade. The 61 Cavalry, led by Lt. Ahaan Kumar, led the Mounted Column, followed by mechanized and marching contingents, showcasing military might.

Prominent among the parade was contingents from various regiments including the Brigade of the Guards, Jat Regiment, and Jammu & Kashmir Rifles. The event welcomed approximately 10,000 special guests, aligning with the government's goal to enhance 'Jan Bhagidari' in national events, comprising top performers and beneficiaries of government initiatives.

An unprecedented tri-services tableau highlighted 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' This theme underscored jointness and integration within the military, featuring a Joint Operations Room for inter-service communication, a testament to the collaborative spirit among the three armed forces. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025