President Murmu Calls Spiritual Wisdom Key to Peace, Unity and Global Progress

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu addressed the conference “Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress” organised by Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar in Hyderabad today, marking the organisation’s 21st anniversary. In her keynote address, the President highlighted India’s rich spiritual heritage as a source of powerful solutions for today’s global challenges.

Spirituality as a Guide in a Changing World

President Murmu observed that the global community is undergoing profound transformations—social, technological and environmental. Along with these shifts come serious concerns such as rising mental health issues, deepening social conflict, ecological deterioration and the erosion of human values.

In this context, she said, the conference theme is both timely and deeply relevant. She underscored that material development alone cannot bring true happiness or peace. For societies to flourish, individuals must cultivate inner stability, emotional intelligence and a values-based approach to life.

India’s Ancient Wisdom: A Universal Message for Humanity

The President reminded the audience that India’s ancient sage traditions have given the world timeless messages of truth, non-violence and peaceful coexistence. She emphasised that the confluence of modernity and spirituality is one of India’s greatest strengths, enabling the nation to offer balanced and humane solutions to global crises.

Referring to the civilizational ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world as one family, she said this philosophy is urgently needed to ensure global peace, harmony and sustainable progress in today’s fractured world.

Spiritual Consciousness as Foundation for Social Harmony

President Murmu highlighted that spirituality strengthens the foundation of social unity and national progress. An individual who practices self-discipline, moral clarity and emotional steadiness naturally contributes to a harmonious society.

Such citizens, she said, promote values like tolerance, cooperation and collective responsibility. Their actions encourage ethical behaviour, compassion and service—qualities essential for nation-building in a rapidly changing world.

Brahma Kumaris’ Global Contribution to Peace and Values

The President expressed satisfaction that the Brahma Kumaris organisation, for several decades, has been a global messenger of Indian spiritual values. By encouraging inner peace, positivity and emotional well-being, the organisation is strengthening the moral fabric of societies across countries.

She noted that through its teachings, meditation practices and humanitarian outreach, the Brahma Kumaris are making a significant contribution to nation-building and global peace efforts, especially at a time when the world is in search of stability and meaningful connection.

President Murmu concluded by affirming that universal values rooted in Indian wisdom have the power to guide humanity toward peace, progress and inner fulfilment, and urged individuals and communities to carry this responsibility forward.