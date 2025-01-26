Left Menu

Triumphant Skies: AAI Celebrates India's 76th Republic Day

The Airports Authority of India marked the 76th Republic Day with a grand celebration at the Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex. Highlights included significant air traffic growth, recruitment drives, and an awe-inspiring aerial display by the Indian Air Force featuring 40 aircraft in various formations.

The Airports Authority of India marked the 76th RepublicDay (Photo/ X @AAI_Official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) marked the nation's 76th Republic Day with a grand ceremony at Delhi's Air Traffic Services Complex. M. Suresh, a key figure in AAI's Air Navigation Services, stood as the chief guest, honored with a ceremonial guard of honour. The event was commenced by the unfurling of the national flag in a vibrant setting adorned with floral arrangements.

During his address, M. Suresh noted a remarkable surge in international passenger traffic by 11.5% and domestic traffic by 8.5% over the past financial year. This growth trajectory is bolstered by major infrastructure developments including new airports and terminals. To meet the burgeoning demand, AAI has onboarded 960 new officials for the fiscal year 2023-24, underscoring its commitment to enhancing aviation services in India.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations also featured a breathtaking show by the Indian Air Force (IAF). A spectacle of precision and speed, the aerial display included 40 aircraft—22 fighter jets, 11 transport planes, and 7 helicopters—demonstrating formations like 'Baaz', 'Vic', and 'Vertical Charlie'. Spectators were captivated by the array of aircraft, including Rafale, Jaguar, and Apache, as they performed exhilarating formations across Delhi's skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

