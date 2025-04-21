Delhi Airport Delays: Air Traffic Congestion Soars Amid Runway Upgrade Halt

The operator of Delhi International Airport, among the world's busiest, has put a temporary hold on its runway upgrade works following passenger complaints about significant flight delays. The issue underscores the mounting air traffic congestion afflicting major Indian cities.

According to Flightradar24, approximately 400 arrivals and 500 departures were delayed on Sunday, accounting for roughly 60% and 76% of scheduled flights. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) attributed some of the disruptions to unfavorable wind patterns, which compounded existing congestion headaches.

DIAL, predominantly owned by GMR Airports, initially closed one of its four runways earlier this month to implement a vital system upgrade for safe landings during low visibility conditions. However, amid rising travel demands and ahead of the busy summer season, DIAL has decided to pause the upgrades, resuming operations by early May.

Passengers voiced frustrations on social media over significant flight delays well into Sunday, both airborne and on the ground, raising concerns about pilot stress levels. In response, India's civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu convened a meeting with key officials to tackle the pressing challenges faced by the airport.

DIAL has countered the criticism by explaining that their runway upgrade plans were coordinated with airlines and stakeholders in advance. They also emphasized that easterly wind conditions exacerbated the delays, urging airlines to adjust flight schedules accordingly, which largely went unheeded.

The airport, which handles approximately 78 million passengers annually, is globally ranked as ninth in busyness, with air travel surging post-pandemic in India. To relieve congestion, government plans include developing secondary airports to serve busy cities like Mumbai and Delhi and to accommodate an expanding fleet of aircraft ordered by airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Group.

