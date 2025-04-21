Left Menu

Delhi Airport Delays: Air Traffic Congestion Soars Amid Runway Upgrade Halt

Delhi International Airport has halted runway upgrade works after passengers criticized flight delays, highlighting air traffic congestion. With 400 arrivals and 500 departures delayed on Sunday, adverse wind patterns and increased travel demand have intensified the issue. Plans for a second airport aim to address rising air travel in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:21 IST
Delhi Airport Delays: Air Traffic Congestion Soars Amid Runway Upgrade Halt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The operator of Delhi International Airport, among the world's busiest, has put a temporary hold on its runway upgrade works following passenger complaints about significant flight delays. The issue underscores the mounting air traffic congestion afflicting major Indian cities.

According to Flightradar24, approximately 400 arrivals and 500 departures were delayed on Sunday, accounting for roughly 60% and 76% of scheduled flights. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) attributed some of the disruptions to unfavorable wind patterns, which compounded existing congestion headaches.

DIAL, predominantly owned by GMR Airports, initially closed one of its four runways earlier this month to implement a vital system upgrade for safe landings during low visibility conditions. However, amid rising travel demands and ahead of the busy summer season, DIAL has decided to pause the upgrades, resuming operations by early May.

Passengers voiced frustrations on social media over significant flight delays well into Sunday, both airborne and on the ground, raising concerns about pilot stress levels. In response, India's civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu convened a meeting with key officials to tackle the pressing challenges faced by the airport.

DIAL has countered the criticism by explaining that their runway upgrade plans were coordinated with airlines and stakeholders in advance. They also emphasized that easterly wind conditions exacerbated the delays, urging airlines to adjust flight schedules accordingly, which largely went unheeded.

The airport, which handles approximately 78 million passengers annually, is globally ranked as ninth in busyness, with air travel surging post-pandemic in India. To relieve congestion, government plans include developing secondary airports to serve busy cities like Mumbai and Delhi and to accommodate an expanding fleet of aircraft ordered by airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025