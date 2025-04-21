Left Menu

Delhi Airport Delays Highlight India's Air Traffic Congestion

Delhi International Airport has paused runway upgrades due to criticism over flight delays. With about 400 arrivals and 500 departures delayed on Sunday, DIAL cited adverse wind patterns as a factor. Operations are set to resume next month, ahead of India's summer travel season.

Delhi International Airport has found itself at the center of passenger unrest after halting some of its runway upgrades. The decision came after numerous complaints over lengthy flight delays. These delays have brought to light the increasing congestion in major Indian cities' airspace.

On Sunday alone, data from Flightradar24 indicated that an estimated 400 arrivals and 500 departures faced delays, accounting for 60% and 76% of all flights, respectively. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) attributed these disruptions partly to unfavorable wind conditions. The airport had previously closed one of its four runways to enhance a system vital for safe landings in poor visibility. While the upgrades have been paused, DIAL plans to restart operations in early May, just ahead of India's busy summer travel season.

Passengers expressed widespread dissatisfaction on social media, detailing hours-long delays both while grounded and in-flight, raising concerns over pilot stress. In response, DIAL defended its actions through posts on X, emphasizing that runway upgrade plans involved airline and stakeholder consultations from as early as four months ago. Additionally, it cited the recent windy spells as an unexpected challenge. To mitigate future congestion, government authorities are now planning secondary airports for densely populated areas such as Mumbai and Delhi.

