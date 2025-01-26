Left Menu

North West Delhi Gears Up for Elections with Voter Information Slips Distribution

District Election Officer Ankita Anand has begun distributing Voter Information Slips across North West Delhi. This initiative seeks to ensure all eligible voters are informed ahead of the February 5, 2025 elections, enhancing voter participation.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Ankita Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Ankita Anand, has announced the start of Voter Information Slips (VIS) distribution in North West Delhi, aimed at preparing eligible voters for the February 5, 2025 polls.

Election officials are visiting households to hand out these slips which include essential details such as the voter's name, polling station, and other pertinent information, ensuring citizens can easily identify their polling locations and vote seamlessly.

Anand highlighted the significance of this effort by stating, "The VIS distribution is crucial for maximizing voter turnout. Our teams are diligently working to ensure no eligible voter is left uninformed, and we encourage citizens to verify their VIS to avoid last-minute issues." She also mentioned that polling booths will be color-coded for easier navigation.

With the elections approaching, the District Election Office is committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent voting process in North West Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

