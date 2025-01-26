Left Menu

Eco-Friendly Fuel: Indian Refineries Test Monaco's Cavitech Technology

Indian oil refineries are testing Monaco-based FOWE Eco Solutions' Cavitech devices for fuel emulsification to reduce emissions and improve efficiency. This technology emulsifies bunker fuel with water, leading to significant emission reductions and fuel savings, without chemical additives.

Updated: 26-01-2025 15:04 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian oil refineries are evaluating novel fuel emulsification systems from a Monaco firm, aiming for reduced drag on the environment and cost savings.

Tests employed Fowe Eco Solutions' Cavitech devices, showing lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency, suggesting commercial potential.

FOWE's technology, in use across European shipping sectors, involves a water-emulsion process requiring minimal investments, offering substantial environmental and economic gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

