Eco-Friendly Fuel: Indian Refineries Test Monaco's Cavitech Technology
Indian oil refineries are testing Monaco-based FOWE Eco Solutions' Cavitech devices for fuel emulsification to reduce emissions and improve efficiency. This technology emulsifies bunker fuel with water, leading to significant emission reductions and fuel savings, without chemical additives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:04 IST
Indian oil refineries are evaluating novel fuel emulsification systems from a Monaco firm, aiming for reduced drag on the environment and cost savings.
Tests employed Fowe Eco Solutions' Cavitech devices, showing lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency, suggesting commercial potential.
FOWE's technology, in use across European shipping sectors, involves a water-emulsion process requiring minimal investments, offering substantial environmental and economic gains.
