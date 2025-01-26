New 70-Hectare Park for Mumbai: A Pollution-Reducing Gift

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have officially opened the North Channel Bridge, linking the Mumbai Coastal Road Project with the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. This significant infrastructure project was inaugurated on Sunday, with Deputy CM Shinde announcing ambitious plans for a new 70-hectare park in the region.

Deputy CM Shinde revealed that the park will be developed on land from the Mahalaxmi Race Course, emphasizing its importance as a world-class green space. 'This is a big gift for our Mumbaikars on Republic Day,' he stated, highlighting its potential to reduce pollution and enhance recreational facilities for residents of Mumbai.

On Republic Day, Chief Minister Fadnavis unfurled the national flag in Mumbai, extending his wishes for continued democratic prosperity. Celebrations were echoed across the country, with state leaders like Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorating the occasion. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath marked the event in Lucknow, reflecting on India's constitutional journey since 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)