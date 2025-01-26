Left Menu

New 70-Hectare Park for Mumbai: A Pollution-Reducing Gift

Maharashtra officials inaugurate the North Channel Bridge, unveiling plans for a 70-hectare park aimed at reducing pollution. The announcement coincides with Republic Day celebrations, highlighting significant infrastructural and economic developments. The new park promises to be a world-class facility, contributing to Mumbai's environmental and recreational needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:21 IST
New 70-Hectare Park for Mumbai: A Pollution-Reducing Gift
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/X:@Dev_Fadnavis ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have officially opened the North Channel Bridge, linking the Mumbai Coastal Road Project with the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. This significant infrastructure project was inaugurated on Sunday, with Deputy CM Shinde announcing ambitious plans for a new 70-hectare park in the region.

Deputy CM Shinde revealed that the park will be developed on land from the Mahalaxmi Race Course, emphasizing its importance as a world-class green space. 'This is a big gift for our Mumbaikars on Republic Day,' he stated, highlighting its potential to reduce pollution and enhance recreational facilities for residents of Mumbai.

On Republic Day, Chief Minister Fadnavis unfurled the national flag in Mumbai, extending his wishes for continued democratic prosperity. Celebrations were echoed across the country, with state leaders like Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorating the occasion. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath marked the event in Lucknow, reflecting on India's constitutional journey since 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)

