Maha Kumbh Mela: A Spiritual Convergence of Faith and Devotion in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a revered spiritual gathering, began on January 13th, coinciding with the auspicious Paush Purnima. In just the first 14 days, it has attracted over 110 million devotees to Prayagraj's sacred waters.

Prominent personalities, such as Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, have added to the Mela's spiritual expanse. Shastri announced an upcoming Dharm Sansad aimed at promoting Hindutva and national awakening.

Sports icon MC Mary Kom praised the event's arrangements, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasized unity and faith, taking 11 holy dips during his visit. The event, rooted in Sanatan Dharma and celestial alignments, expects over 45 crore attendees by its February 26 culmination.

(With inputs from agencies.)