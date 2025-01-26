Maha Kumbh Mela: A Spiritual Convergence of Faith and Devotion in Prayagraj
With over 110 million devotees in attendance, the Maha Kumbh Mela showcases a grand confluence of faith and spirituality in Prayagraj. Prominent figures like Bageshwar Dham Chief and MC Mary Kom partook in the festival, highlighting the significance of this sacred event held every 12 years.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, a revered spiritual gathering, began on January 13th, coinciding with the auspicious Paush Purnima. In just the first 14 days, it has attracted over 110 million devotees to Prayagraj's sacred waters.
Prominent personalities, such as Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, have added to the Mela's spiritual expanse. Shastri announced an upcoming Dharm Sansad aimed at promoting Hindutva and national awakening.
Sports icon MC Mary Kom praised the event's arrangements, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasized unity and faith, taking 11 holy dips during his visit. The event, rooted in Sanatan Dharma and celestial alignments, expects over 45 crore attendees by its February 26 culmination.
