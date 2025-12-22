Political Jabs and Counterattacks: Yogi Adityanath vs. Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly fleeing during important national matters. Akhilesh Yadav responded by accusing the BJP of internal discord and denying allegations about the illegal trade of codeine syrup, blaming a politically motivated attack by the opposition.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, launched a verbal attack on Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. During the Vidhan Sabha's winter session, Adityanath accused these leaders of avoiding critical national issues, implying they flee the country when serious discussions arise.
In response, Akhilesh Yadav fiercely rebutted, labeling Adityanath's remarks as an admission of internal conflict within the BJP. The opposition accused the ruling party of mismanaging the illegal trade of codeine cough syrup, involving financial transactions linked to Samajwadi Party personnel, which the BJP denied robustly.
The political spat underscored ongoing rivalries and the intensifying language used in Indian politics. Yadav's veiled criticism of the BJP urged leaders to refrain from publicly exposing party disagreements, warning of potential repercussions for such actions.
