Latvia-Sweden Undersea Cable Damage Sparks NATO Coordination

Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Silina convened an extraordinary government meeting after an undersea fibre optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden was damaged, reportedly due to "external influence." The incident was reported by Latvian public broadcaster LSM, which cited the cable's operator.

The cable runs from Ventspils, Latvia to Gotland island, Sweden. The Latvian Navy has been actively inspecting a vessel suspected of causing the damage and has sought coordination with NATO to address the matter.

This situation unfolds after an increase in NATO's presence in the Baltic Sea, subsequent to several earlier incidents in which vessels reportedly damaged communication cables and a gas pipeline, sparking fears of intentional sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)