Sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak Receives Padma Shri, Honored for Iconic Creations

Renowned sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak received the Padma Shri award on Sunday, expressing profound gratitude and calling it a testament to the support of 140 crore people. Gadanayak, who gained fame for crafting significant statues such as those of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the National War Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Dandi March at Rajghat, shared his heartfelt sentiments upon receiving the esteemed honor.

The artist described the award as a significant accolade, equating it to the vastness of the sea, which also carries the weight of great responsibility. 'This award holds the blessings of millions, and it's a colossal honor for an artist when the Prime Minister inquires about your well-being,' he remarked, recalling the extensive process of creating Netaji's statue, which took nearly three years.

Gadanayak recounted his humble beginnings in a village in Dhenkanal and the challenges faced during the creation of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March sculpture at Rajghat. In collaboration with the Piramal Group in Mumbai and Pandit Jasraj, he worked for several years, making his mark with influential sculptures across Delhi, including the massive structures at the National Police Memorial. The announcement of the Padma awards, a prestigious national civilian honor, was recently made with a total of 139 recipients, reflecting contributions across various fields to the nation's development and global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)