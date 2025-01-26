Folk Artist Bheru Singh Chauhan's Padma Shri Triumph

Folk music maestro Bheru Singh Chauhan, recently honored with the Padma Shri award, has articulated his profound gratitude and emotional pride over this prestigious recognition. Speaking to ANI, Chauhan expressed how celebrations have proliferated not only within his native village but throughout his district and state. He shared, 'I felt emotional upon receiving news of a small village native being awarded the Padma Shri. Sincere thanks to the Government of India.'

The announcement, made by the Centre on Saturday with authorization from President Droupadi Murmu, unveiled 139 recipients for this year's esteemed Padma Awards. The roster includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awardees. Notably, 23 women are among the honorees, accompanied by 10 individuals from Foreigners, NRI, PIO, and OCI backgrounds, and 13 posthumous recipients. These awards span a vast spectrum of fields, highlighting significant contributions to both national progression and global impact.

As one of India's highest civilian accolades, the Padma Awards are categorized into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, honoring achievements across numerous sectors including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, commerce, healthcare, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The Padma Vibhushan distinguishes exceptional service, the Padma Bhushan recognizes highly distinguished service, while the Padma Shri acknowledges distinguished service in any arena.

The awards are traditionally disclosed on Republic Day annually and are ceremoniously presented by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically around March or April. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)