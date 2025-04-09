Historic State Visit: President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens Ties with Slovakia

In a historic move, President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, arrived in Bratislava, marking the final leg of her State Visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic. This visit holds particular significance as it is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in the past 29 years, underscoring the growing importance of the relationship between the two nations.

Accompanying President Murmu were the Minister of State, Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament Shri Dhaval Patel and Smt. Sandhya Ray, who are part of the Indian delegation. Their presence signals the high-level nature of the engagement and the mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation.

The President’s visit commenced with a traditional warm reception at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, where she was greeted by the President of the Slovak Republic, H.E. Mr. Peter Pellegrini. The ceremonial welcome, steeped in Slovak tradition, featured a presentation of bread and salt by a local couple dressed in folk attire, followed by a Guard of Honour. This symbolic gesture set the tone for what would be a fruitful and meaningful dialogue between the two nations.

During a series of meetings, President Murmu engaged in deep discussions with President Pellegrini about strengthening the bilateral relationship and addressing global and regional issues of mutual concern. The Indian President acknowledged Slovakia's increasing interest in Indian art and culture, particularly noting the growing popularity of Indian cinema in the region. This cultural exchange lays a solid foundation for further collaboration, especially in the rapidly growing sectors of media, entertainment, and creative economies.

One key area where the two countries can collaborate is in the promotion of Slovakia as a filming destination, along with potential joint film production ventures. India’s film industry, which is the largest in the world, presents an exciting opportunity for Slovakia to showcase its picturesque locations and rich culture on a global platform. President Murmu also extended an invitation to Slovakia to actively participate in the upcoming WAVE Summit, to be hosted in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, 2025. The summit will focus on shaping the future of the global entertainment industry, offering a unique platform for countries to foster international collaboration.

A notable highlight of the visit was the signing of two important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation. The first MoU, signed between the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) of India and the Slovak Business Agency, focuses on cooperation in the area of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The second MoU, signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) of India and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, will strengthen diplomatic training cooperation between the two countries.

In her next engagement, President Murmu met with the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, H.E. Mr. Richard Raši, to discuss the importance of parliamentary relations. The President congratulated Mr. Raši on his recent election as Speaker and emphasized the critical role of Parliamentarians in furthering mutual understanding and goodwill between India and Slovakia. She noted that the tradition of a Slovak-India Friendship Group within the National Council of Slovakia has been instrumental in fostering stronger ties between the two countries' legislative bodies.

In a key political engagement, President Murmu met Slovak Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico, for extensive talks. The two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the traditional friendship between India and Slovakia, highlighting their shared values of democracy, rule of law, and common perspectives on global issues. The discussions also touched upon the increasing number of engagements between the two nations across various sectors, such as trade, culture, education, and science. Both leaders expressed their commitment to further diversifying and strengthening their bilateral relationship.

This visit not only reflects the evolving dynamics of Indo-Slovak relations but also sets the stage for greater collaboration between India and Slovakia in the coming years. With strong diplomatic ties, shared values, and growing people-to-people connections, the future of this partnership looks promising.

As President Murmu’s visit draws to a close, the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect established during her stay will undoubtedly lay the groundwork for more meaningful and sustained collaboration between India and the Slovak Republic.