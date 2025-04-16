Left Menu

Kerala's Quest for 2026 Padma Awards: Cabinet Sets Screening Committee

The Kerala government has announced the formation of a screening committee to identify candidates for the Padma Awards 2026. The committee will be led by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan and include various ministers. The Cabinet also approved a draft policy for sand removal to aid highway development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is strategically positioning itself for the 2026 Padma Awards by establishing a dedicated screening committee. This decision was made during a recent cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The panel, under the convenorship of Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, will include notable ministers such as K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, K B Ganesh Kumar, Roshi Augustin, and Ramachandran Kadannappally, with the Chief Secretary serving as the secretary.

In addition to forming this committee, the Cabinet approved a draft policy that grants limited rights for using dredged sand from 11 water bodies to support the development of national highways. These measures are aimed at enhancing infrastructure and cultural recognition in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

