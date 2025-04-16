Kerala's Quest for 2026 Padma Awards: Cabinet Sets Screening Committee

The Kerala government is strategically positioning itself for the 2026 Padma Awards by establishing a dedicated screening committee. This decision was made during a recent cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The panel, under the convenorship of Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, will include notable ministers such as K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, K B Ganesh Kumar, Roshi Augustin, and Ramachandran Kadannappally, with the Chief Secretary serving as the secretary.

In addition to forming this committee, the Cabinet approved a draft policy that grants limited rights for using dredged sand from 11 water bodies to support the development of national highways. These measures are aimed at enhancing infrastructure and cultural recognition in the state.

