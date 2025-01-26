India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Celebration of Heritage and Progress

On the 76th anniversary of India's Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu held the traditional 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The gathering drew prominent dignitaries, eminent citizens, and recipients of key government programs, all enjoying the vibrant artistic and cultural exhibitions presented during the event.

The reception was attended by influential figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Other notable attendees included Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several Union Ministers, immersing themselves in India's rich artistic and cultural heritage, reflecting the country's traditions and advancements.

Earlier that day, President Murmu, alongside President Subianto of Indonesia, observed the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. The parade displayed India's socio-economic, technological, and military prowess, as well as its vibrant cultural diversity. With showcases of civilizational heritage and captivating performances by folk and tribal artists, the event left a lasting impression on the audience.

A standout feature was the presentation by 300 artists playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' with instruments from all over the nation. Moreover, around 10,000 special guests from various sectors were invited to witness the festivities, symbolizing the government's commitment to fostering 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation in national celebrations.

Labeled as the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat' by the Defence Ministry, these special guests included top performers and individuals who have effectively utilized government initiatives. (ANI)

