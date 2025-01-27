Perplexity AI's TikTok Merger Proposal

Perplexity AI has reportedly updated its merger proposal with TikTok, suggesting a significant shift in ownership stakes. According to CNBC, the revised terms could see the U.S. government acquiring a 50% share in the popular social media platform.

This development marks an unprecedented involvement of government in a private tech merger, aiming to address ongoing security concerns. Perplexity AI's strategic revisions show a proactive approach to navigate the complex regulatory landscape surrounding TikTok's operations in the U.S.

The proposed merger, if approved, could reshape the future of TikTok, potentially influencing its governance and operational strategies. The revisions have sparked discussions on the implications of increased government stakes in digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)