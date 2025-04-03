Left Menu

Exploitation through Social Media: The Case of Sai Kumar Kurremula

Sai Kumar Kurremula, a 31-year-old Indian national, was sentenced to 35 years in U.S. federal prison for sexually exploiting minors using a social media app. Disguised as a teenage boy, he coerced and extorted victims with threats of revealing child pornography. His sentence reflects the gravity of the trauma inflicted.

A 31-year-old Indian national, Sai Kumar Kurremula, has been handed a 35-year federal prison term for the sexual exploitation of minors using a social media app. Posing as a teenage boy, Kurremula, who lived in Edmond, Oklahoma on an immigrant visa, manipulated and extorted his victims through threats involving child pornography.

The sentencing, delivered by US District Judge Charles Goodwin, highlights the severe nature of Kurremula's offenses, which deeply traumatized his victims and their families. These crimes, seen as some of the most heinous in society, warranted the lengthy prison sentence accompanied by a lifetime of supervised release.

The FBI's investigation traced the social media account's IP address to Kurremula, revealing his exploitation of at least 19 minors. His arrest last year led to charges of sexual exploitation and child pornography transportation. Kurremula's guilty plea included admissions of using threats to force compliance from his young victims, further underscoring the heinousness of his actions.

