Meta Faces Major Fine for Defying Turkey's Social Media Crackdown

Meta has announced it faces a significant fine after resisting demands from the Turkish government to curtail content on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

The move comes as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intensifies efforts to muzzle opposition voices online following widespread protests triggered by the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, a prominent rival.

Meta, in a statement, described the government's request as an attack on public interest speech, saying such actions threaten to undermine free expression and democracy.

