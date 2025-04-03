Left Menu

Meta Faces Major Fine for Defying Turkey's Social Media Crackdown

Meta has been fined by Turkey for not limiting content on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. This occurs amid efforts by President Erdogan to suppress opposition after protests erupted following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor. Social media blockades and arrests highlight Turkey's increasing control over online expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:18 IST
Meta Faces Major Fine for Defying Turkey's Social Media Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Meta has announced it faces a significant fine after resisting demands from the Turkish government to curtail content on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

The move comes as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intensifies efforts to muzzle opposition voices online following widespread protests triggered by the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, a prominent rival.

Meta, in a statement, described the government's request as an attack on public interest speech, saying such actions threaten to undermine free expression and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025