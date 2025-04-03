Meta Faces Major Fine for Defying Turkey's Social Media Crackdown
Meta has been fined by Turkey for not limiting content on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. This occurs amid efforts by President Erdogan to suppress opposition after protests erupted following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor. Social media blockades and arrests highlight Turkey's increasing control over online expression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:18 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Meta has announced it faces a significant fine after resisting demands from the Turkish government to curtail content on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram.
The move comes as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intensifies efforts to muzzle opposition voices online following widespread protests triggered by the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, a prominent rival.
Meta, in a statement, described the government's request as an attack on public interest speech, saying such actions threaten to undermine free expression and democracy.
