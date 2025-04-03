Left Menu

Social Media Fame Leads to Arrest: Man Nabbed for Posting Videos with Firearms

A 23-year-old man, Amar Bahadur, was arrested for posting social media videos with firearms. Police apprehended him in Burari area and found a country-made pistol. Bahadur, who intended to gain followers, faces legal actions as further investigations are underway.

A man seeking social media recognition has found himself in legal trouble after posting videos with firearms. The 23-year-old, identified as Amar Bahadur, was detained by local police in the Burari area following a tip-off.

Authorities discovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges during the arrest. Bahadur, who works as a car cleaner, reportedly acquired the weapon from a friend to boost his social media following.

In response, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, with further investigations into the incident ongoing, according to police sources.

