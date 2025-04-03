Social Media Fame Leads to Arrest: Man Nabbed for Posting Videos with Firearms
A 23-year-old man, Amar Bahadur, was arrested for posting social media videos with firearms. Police apprehended him in Burari area and found a country-made pistol. Bahadur, who intended to gain followers, faces legal actions as further investigations are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A man seeking social media recognition has found himself in legal trouble after posting videos with firearms. The 23-year-old, identified as Amar Bahadur, was detained by local police in the Burari area following a tip-off.
Authorities discovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges during the arrest. Bahadur, who works as a car cleaner, reportedly acquired the weapon from a friend to boost his social media following.
In response, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, with further investigations into the incident ongoing, according to police sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four office-goers killed as vehicle carrying them catches fire in Pune: Police.
CJM Court Approves Transit Remand for Ajnala Police Station Attack Accused
Cattle Smugglers Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter
Tesla Under Siege: A String of Violent Attacks Sparks Federal Investigation
Political Turf War: Opposition Accuses Government of Undermining Police