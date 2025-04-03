Social Media Fame Leads to Arrest: Man Nabbed for Posting Videos with Firearms

A man seeking social media recognition has found himself in legal trouble after posting videos with firearms. The 23-year-old, identified as Amar Bahadur, was detained by local police in the Burari area following a tip-off.

Authorities discovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges during the arrest. Bahadur, who works as a car cleaner, reportedly acquired the weapon from a friend to boost his social media following.

In response, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, with further investigations into the incident ongoing, according to police sources.

