Keukenhof: The Springtime Sensation Driving Social Media Frenzy
The Keukenhof garden near Amsterdam attracts over a million visitors each spring. Notable for its seasonal bloom of 7 million flower bulbs, it has adapted to become selfie-friendly, encouraging visitors to engage with iconic tulip landscapes, archways, and clogs, boosting its popularity on social media.
Updated: 03-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:19 IST
Amidst vibrant tulip fields near Amsterdam, the renowned Keukenhof garden has kicked off its spring season, drawing countless visitors keen on capturing selfie-perfect photos.
The garden caters to this demand, with dedicated spots ideal for social media, showcasing its iconic floral landscapes and Dutch imagery, including wooden clogs.
Spanning eight weeks annually, the garden orchestrates a breathtaking display of 7 million bulbs, an attraction not just for tourists but for online audiences worldwide.
