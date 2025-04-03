Left Menu

Keukenhof: The Springtime Sensation Driving Social Media Frenzy

The Keukenhof garden near Amsterdam attracts over a million visitors each spring. Notable for its seasonal bloom of 7 million flower bulbs, it has adapted to become selfie-friendly, encouraging visitors to engage with iconic tulip landscapes, archways, and clogs, boosting its popularity on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisse | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:19 IST
Keukenhof: The Springtime Sensation Driving Social Media Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Amidst vibrant tulip fields near Amsterdam, the renowned Keukenhof garden has kicked off its spring season, drawing countless visitors keen on capturing selfie-perfect photos.

The garden caters to this demand, with dedicated spots ideal for social media, showcasing its iconic floral landscapes and Dutch imagery, including wooden clogs.

Spanning eight weeks annually, the garden orchestrates a breathtaking display of 7 million bulbs, an attraction not just for tourists but for online audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025