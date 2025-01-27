Fatal Bird Strike: The Jeju Air Tragedy

South Korean authorities investigating last month's deadly Jeju Air crash have shared a preliminary report with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), said a South Korean representative on Monday.

The report, also sent to American, French, and Thai authorities, shows the investigation is scrutinizing a 'bird impact,' examining the aircraft's engines and landing aides. ICAO mandates investigators to submit an initial report within 30 days of an aviation disaster and recommends releasing a final report within 12 months.

The Boeing 737-800 from Jeju Air, linking Bangkok to Muan, crashed on its final approach to Muan International Airport on December 29, killing nearly all the 181 people onboard except for two survivors. Preliminary findings highlight a discussion between the pilots about a flock of birds spotted near the runway during final descent.

