Spiritual Confluence: Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Draws Millions to Prayagraj

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has attracted a massive congregation of devotees to the Triveni Sangam, with notable events and dignitaries including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The event, embodying a celestial alignment and spiritual cleansing in Sanatan Dharma, expects over 450 million visitors in total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:07 IST
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev conducted a free yoga therapy and meditation camp (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, unfolds in Prayagraj, where devotees congregate at the Triveni Sangam. This year, the event sees notable visitors, including Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, who led a free yoga therapy and meditation camp, and the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is anticipated to attend the Mahakumbh Mela during his one-day visit. According to information from the Mahakumbh Media Centre, Shah's schedule includes significant spiritual engagements, such as a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, visits to local temples, and meetings with revered saints.

The two-month long Mela, starting from January 13, magnetizes millions, with an astonishing 110 million having visited so far. The event is deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma and aims to provide spiritual cleansing and devotion, as pilgrims dip into the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. This historic confluence is expected to host over 450 million visitors in total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

