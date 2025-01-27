Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Surge in Pune, Prompting Urgent Response

The Pune district in Maharashtra has experienced a surge in Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) cases, with 64 people affected, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Alarmingly, 13 of these patients are currently on ventilators, though five have been successfully treated and discharged. In response, the PMC has designated 15 ICU beds at Kamala Nehru Hospital to provide free treatment for those affected by the syndrome.

Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, PMC Commissioner, stated that special provisions, such as the 'Sehri Garib Yojana,' are in place to assist those who cannot afford the medical expenses. Furthermore, four assistant medical officers have been deployed to oversee the situation at private hospitals, ensuring that the needs of patients and their families are adequately met.

In a bid to contain the situation, Dr. Bhosale assured that the PMC is conducting thorough water testing from various sources and has advised residents to consume only boiled water. Despite these measures, Dr. Bhosale emphasized there is no reason for the public to panic. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves, causing symptoms that range from weakness to paralysis.

