Trailblazer at 101: Libia Lobo Sardesai Honored with Padma Shri

Libia Lobo Sardesai, a notable participant in Goa's Liberation War, has expressed sincere gratitude to both the Central and Goa governments after being named a recipient of the Padma Shri award this year. She remarked, "I'm very grateful both to the government of India and the government of Goa. Without their intervention, this would not have happened. It has boosted my patriotism...I think it has added life to my years also because to expect such a thing at this age is not very common," Sardesai told ANI.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended heartfelt congratulations to the 101-year-old honoree. Sawant stated, "The Government of India has announced the Padma Awards. Libia Lobo Sardesai is 101 years old and participated in Goa's Liberation War. She has been announced to be awarded the Padma Shri. Very few people knew about her, and she did not even file a nomination for the award. The Central government on its own identified her."

Sardesai played a crucial role in the historic movement for Goa's independence from Portuguese rule, alongside her husband. Recognizing her invaluable contributions, the Central government has honored her with India's fourth-highest civilian award. Sawant lauded her bravery and devotion to both the state and nation, expressing, "On behalf of the Government of Goa, I congratulate her on receiving this honour."

The Padma Awards are an annual recognition announced on the eve of Republic Day, celebrating exceptional contributions in various fields. Sardesai's award underlines her unwavering spirit and dedication to Goa's Liberation. Her journey stands as an inspiration for future generations, shedding light on the sacrifices made for the freedom and progress of Goa.

These Awards are presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually in March or April annually. For the year 2025, the President has approved 139 Padma Awards, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

