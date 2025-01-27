Security Tightened as Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi Amid Mahakumbh Surge

In response to an unprecedented influx of devotees flocking to the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, authorities have undertaken comprehensive security enhancements. This surge is attributed to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a major religious gathering drawing thousands of pilgrims who, after their holy dip, proceed to visit the temple.

Balramachari Dubey, SP (Security) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, explained to ANI that the continuous rise in pilgrims is a direct result of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Stringent security measures, including the deployment of ATS and commandos, have been implemented to ensure the safety of devotees as special arrangements are put in place to manage the swelling crowds and the cold weather conditions.

Gaurav Dayal, Ayodhya Commissioner, has announced preparations to handle the anticipated crowds following the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29. With the successful completion of earlier festivals like Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the government is now focusing on the coming events, bolstered by a high-level review meeting attended by Uttar Pradesh's top officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)