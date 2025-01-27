Delhi Election Drama: AAP's Confidence, BJP's Dismissal, and Congress' Struggles

As the Delhi Assembly election approaches, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has voiced confidence in his party's prospects, dismissing the anticipated impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Singh asserted that AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, will secure over 60 seats, forming the next government.

In preparation for potential electoral disputes, AAP announced the deployment of youth volunteers at every polling booth. Party sources indicated that this move aims to ensure the smooth functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) amid concerns of potential tampering during the demo on election day morning.

Meanwhile, independent Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav, while supporting Congress, leveled accusations against both BJP and AAP. Criticizing BJP for its alleged neglect of regional issues, Yadav also took a swipe at Kejriwal, accusing him of surpassing Modi in deceit and corruption. The Delhi elections, scheduled for February 5, feature 699 candidates vying for 70 seats, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)