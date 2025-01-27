Punjab Police Thwarts Major Crime with Arrests of Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Members

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have captured six members of the infamous Kaushal Chaudhary gang, known for their involvement in a series of murders, including those of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian and Youth Congress leader Sukhmeet Singh. This operation, carried out by Counter Intelligence Amritsar, has successfully averted a possible high-profile assassination plot in Punjab.

The Director General of Police for Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrests on social media, highlighting the detention of key individuals Puneet Lakhanpal and Narinder Kumar. These accused had eluded authorities for three years and were found with six advanced firearms and 40 live rounds, adding to their lengthy criminal dossier that includes engaging in an armed attack at a Rajasthan hotel and demanding a substantial extortion sum.

Reiterating the police's dedication to eradicating organized crime, Yadav disclosed that an FIR has been filed at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar. This comes as Punjab Police bolster their infrastructure with a 426-crore grant from the state government aimed at modernizing police facilities, enhancing effectiveness in tackling crime and maintaining state-wide peace.

