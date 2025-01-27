Left Menu

Zenith+ Metal Card: Elevate Your Lifestyle with AU Small Finance Bank's Luxurious Offering

AU Small Finance Bank introduces the Zenith+ Metal Card, a premium offering for frequent travelers and luxury enthusiasts. It provides perks like airport lounge access, travel insurance, golfing privileges, and concierge services. Suitable for those who value luxury experiences, the card offers significant savings and rewards.

Updated: 27-01-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:50 IST
  • India

AU Small Finance Bank has unveiled its latest offering, the Zenith+ Metal Card, targeting frequent travelers who savor luxury. Tailored for premium clients, this card brings exceptional perks and services designed to elevate the lifestyle of its holders.

With benefits such as complimentary airport lounge access, travel insurance, worldwide concierge services, and a wealth of rewards on high-end expenditures including dining and leisure, the Zenith+ Metal Card seeks to make both domestic and international travel more rewarding and convenient.

The card's outstanding features include a complimentary one-year Taj Epicure membership, opportunities for monthly bonus reward points, and seamless transactions internationally. For those who enjoy fine dining and leisure pursuits like golf, the card provides privileges that enhance their lifestyle experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

