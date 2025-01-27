NTPC Green Energy's Stock Dips Despite Profit Rise

Shares of NTPC Green Energy fell nearly four percent on Monday as the company's December quarter earnings did not meet investor expectations.

The company's stock decreased by 3.73 percent to Rs 108.13 per share on the National Stock Exchange, while on the Bombay Stock Exchange it dipped by 3.48 percent to Rs 108.25.

Intraday trading saw the shares hitting a 52-week low of Rs 107.35 and Rs 107.40 respectively on the BSE and NSE. Despite an 18 percent increase in net profit, attributed to higher income, the stock's performance has declined over the past eight sessions.

