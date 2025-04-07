Sunrisers Hyderabad Coach Vettori Calls for Turnaround After Fourth Consecutive IPL Loss
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori emphasizes the need for a turnaround after the team's fourth consecutive loss in the IPL, citing subpar performances in all departments. Despite last year's aggressive success, SRH struggles with consistency this season and looks to improve before facing Punjab.
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori has called for immediate improvements after the team's fourth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League. Vettori cited lackluster performances across all facets of the game as the primary reasons for the ongoing slump.
Despite reaching the finals last season with an aggressive playing style, SRH have struggled to maintain their momentum. The inconsistency, particularly among top-order batsmen Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, has been a major concern for the team.
Vettori, alongside captain Pat Cummins, remains calm and plans to use the five-day break to strategize for the upcoming match against a strong Punjab side. The focus will be on fielding improvements and adapting to slower pitches while respecting opponents' strategies.
