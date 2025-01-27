UNHCR Raises Alarm as Violence in Eastern DRC Escalates: Over 400,000 Displaced in 2025

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where conflict in South and North Kivu Provinces has displaced more than 400,000 people this year alone, nearly double the number reported last week. The deteriorating situation has further strained humanitarian efforts and endangered millions of vulnerable civilians.

In recent days, internally displaced people (IDP) sites have faced direct attacks:

On 20 January, bombings at the Kitalaga IDP site in South Kivu killed two children.

On 21 January, five makeshift shelters were destroyed in Nzuolo, followed by a heavy bombardment at the Bushagara site on 22 January, causing panic and forcing further displacement.

The violence has intensified in Minova and Kalehe territories of South Kivu, where clashes led to non-state armed groups seizing key locations, including the town of Minova and the locality of Kalungu. Approximately 178,000 additional people have fled these areas, with at least 80% of the population escaping towards the city of Goma.

Crisis in North Kivu

In North Kivu, fighting in Saké, approximately 25 kilometers from Goma, culminated in non-state armed groups capturing the town. Bombardments have forced families from nine displacement sites on Goma’s periphery to seek safety within the city. Many displaced people are now sleeping in streets and parks with little to no shelter.

Human Rights Violations and Humanitarian Challenges

The conflict has exacerbated human rights violations across South and North Kivu, including:

Looting, injuries, and murders.

Kidnappings and arbitrary arrests, with displaced people often mistaken for rebels.

Overcrowded hospitals nearing capacity with injured civilians.

Displaced women, children, and the elderly face precarious conditions, including severe shortages of food, water, and essential services. The closure of roads to Minova has restricted humanitarian aid delivery, while ongoing shelling has temporarily halted life-saving activities in parts of North Kivu.

UNHCR Calls for Urgent Action

UNHCR is urging all parties to:

Prioritize the protection of civilians and uphold international humanitarian law.

Respect the civilian nature of IDP sites and avoid the use of heavy weaponry in populated areas.

Ensure immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access to affected regions.

“The Secretary-General has called for all parties to respect human rights and international humanitarian law. This must be upheld to prevent further suffering,” a UNHCR representative said.

Regional Stability and the Need for Peace

The DRC’s conflict has displaced over 4.6 million people within South and North Kivu Provinces, with cross-border movements raising concerns about a potential spillover into neighboring countries. UNHCR teams are monitoring these developments and preparing to respond to any potential outflow of asylum-seekers.

The humanitarian agency has reiterated the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. “The people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have endured unimaginable suffering. It is long overdue for peace to take root in this region for the benefit of its people and neighboring states,” the statement concluded.

A Call for Global Solidarity

As the situation worsens, international support is critical to ensure the safety of civilians and the effective delivery of humanitarian aid. The world must act decisively to prevent further loss of life and support the DRC in achieving long-term stability.

