Political Rhetoric Surrounds Maha Kumbh as UP Deputy CM and Akhilesh Yadav Clash

Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh, a revered spiritual event, has been thrust into the political limelight as Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak condemned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegations of politicization. Pathak dismissed Yadav's claims as hypocritical, pointing to SP's own political actions during the festival.

Pathak criticized Yadav for questioning the event's management, recalling incidents of mismanagement and tragedy during SP's previous tenure. He argued that Yadav's comments stem from an opposition to Sanatan principles and alleged a penchant for divisive and negative discourse.

Akhilesh Yadav, after partaking in the Kumbh's sacred rituals, insisted on preserving its spiritual sanctity, free of divisive politics. He criticized the current administration's arrangements for elderly attendees. The Maha Kumbh, a once-in-12-years gathering, is projected to attract over 45 crore visitors, underlining its cultural and religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)