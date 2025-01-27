Left Menu

Global Trade Tensions Rattle Sensex, Nifty Indices

Sensex dropped 824 points to a seven-month low amid heavy selling in IT and oil sectors due to global market uncertainties. Nifty closed below 23,000, and losses were driven by trade policy concerns, especially US tariffs on Colombia. ICICI Bank's positive results defied the trend.

Updated: 27-01-2025 15:54 IST
  • India

The Benchmark BSE Sensex sank 824 points on Monday, reaching a fresh seven-month low after IT and oil & gas shares witnessed heavy selling due to weak global trends.

The BSE barometer with 30 shares plunged 824.29 points, a 1.08 percent fall, to close at 75,366.17, with 23 of its constituents finishing lower. Meanwhile, the broader 50-share Nifty dropped 263.05 points or 1.14 percent to settle at 22,829.15, dipping below the 23,000-mark for the first time since June.

Major sectors including IT, telecom, and healthcare were hit hard as investor sentiment faltered amid US trade policy uncertainties. In an unusual move, US President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on Colombia before retracting it. Meanwhile, key stocks such as HCL Tech and Zomato led the falls, while ICICI Bank saw gains after positive quarterly results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

