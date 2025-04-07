Left Menu

EU Gears Up Against US Tariffs: Spanish Economy Leads the Charge

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced Spain's initiative to help industries affected by US tariffs. As EU finance ministers meet, they aim to solidify a unified response with a 14.1 billion euros aid package and potential countermeasures on $28 billion of US imports.

On Monday, Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo made a decisive move by urging the European Union to act against US-imposed tariffs at an EU finance ministers meeting. Spain is leading the charge, offering a robust solution to aid affected industries with a 14.1 billion euro financial package.

The European Union is expected to present a united front against President Donald Trump's tariffs, likely approving targeted countermeasures on up to $28 billion worth of U.S. imports. The EU faces significant challenges with 25% import tariffs on steel, aluminium, and cars, and further reciprocal tariffs starting Wednesday.

Additionally, Cuerpo mentioned that EU ministers will deliberate on a list of products for retaliatory tariffs in direct response to those on steel, aluminium, and vehicles. With the euro trading at 0.9073 to the dollar, the economic impacts are substantial.

