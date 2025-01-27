Rate Cut: BoC's Strategic Move Amid Trump Tariff Threats

The Bank of Canada is poised to reduce its key interest rate by 25 basis points this week, as economists and analysts anticipate. This decision marks a significant moment for the central bank, which faces challenges amid growing concerns of U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration.

Since Trump's inauguration, his threats of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports have unsettled businesses and investors, complicating economic forecasts. As a response, the Bank of Canada's monetary policy and projections this week will be crucial in dispelling the uncertainty surrounding these tariffs.

Economists widely predict a rate cut, with 80% of Reuters' polled analysts supporting this move. The BoC's decision comes as it continues to navigate economic strains and seeks to spur growth, as noted by experts like Jules Boudreau of Mackenzie Investments and Nathan Janzen of RBC.

