Film Producer Anant Singh Appointed to Global Arts and Culture Council at WEF 2025

South African film producer Anant Singh has been appointed to the Global Arts and Culture Council (GACC) during its inaugural meeting at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, held in January 2025. Singh's appointment highlights his significant contributions to the arts and culture sectors, as well as his commitment to using the medium of film to address pressing social issues.

The GACC, formed amid global shifts from the industrial era to an interconnected, technology-driven society, aims to bring together cultural leaders who can leverage creativity and the arts to lead positive change in the world. The council will play an essential role in fostering unity and prosperity by giving artists and cultural advocates a platform to shape the future.

In a statement, Singh emphasized the vital role of the arts and creative community in fostering dialogue: “Artists and the creative community around the world are the voice of the people and the custodians of humanity’s storytelling. The Global Arts and Culture Council is vitally important in a fractious world where the voice and expressions of artists need to be heard in order to contribute to the dialogues of the journeys of millions of people."

At the WEF meeting, Singh also participated in a panel titled “An Artist’s Path Out of Injustice,” which focused on the powerful role of art in addressing global issues of injustice. Singh, known for his advocacy through film, has used his platform to speak out on apartheid-era injustices and other key social issues, including HIV/AIDS and gender-based violence.

In addition to his appointment, Singh reflected on his 25-year journey with the WEF. This year marks his 25th consecutive attendance at the Annual Meeting, a milestone following his receipt of the WEF's prestigious Crystal Award in 2001. Singh’s consistent participation at the forum underscores his longstanding commitment to global conversations about social change, culture, and the arts.

Singh also expressed his excitement for the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa later this year, noting the exceptional opportunity it presents to showcase South Africa’s culture and achievements to a global audience. At the WEF meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed delegates, offering a preview of the country’s priorities as it prepares to host the summit in November.

Videovision Entertainment, Singh’s production company, added, "It was also a pleasure to attend the first plenary session of President Cyril Ramaphosa where he addressed the delegates in advance of the G20 Summit in South Africa in November. The G20 Summit presents an exceptional opportunity for us to showcase our remarkable country and its people to the world."

Singh’s appointment to the Global Arts and Culture Council further solidifies his status as a global cultural leader committed to leveraging the power of the arts to inspire social transformation, equality, and justice.