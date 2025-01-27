Left Menu

DLF's $4 Billion Ultra-Luxury Boom

India's DLF is embarking on a $4 billion ultra-luxury real estate project near New Delhi aimed at affluent locals and Indians living abroad. The project plans to deliver top-tier, customizable apartments over four years, tapping into India's growing wealth. A significant portion has been pre-sold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:46 IST
DLF's $4 Billion Ultra-Luxury Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

DLF, India's leading real estate developer, announced a $4 billion ultra-luxury project near New Delhi, projected to take over four years to complete. This development caters to India's burgeoning wealthy demographic, including a significant number of Indians living abroad.

The company has already sold 173 out of the 420 available units, priced at $8 million each. This reflects an increasing trend towards luxury investments in India, including premium cars and watches, amidst the stark socio-economic divisions in the country.

DLF's project will feature lavish amenities like cascading lakes, cinemas, an on-call chef, and sports facilities. The developer also noted strong interest from NRIs who expect high-standard living options in India comparable to international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025