DLF's $4 Billion Ultra-Luxury Boom

DLF, India's leading real estate developer, announced a $4 billion ultra-luxury project near New Delhi, projected to take over four years to complete. This development caters to India's burgeoning wealthy demographic, including a significant number of Indians living abroad.

The company has already sold 173 out of the 420 available units, priced at $8 million each. This reflects an increasing trend towards luxury investments in India, including premium cars and watches, amidst the stark socio-economic divisions in the country.

DLF's project will feature lavish amenities like cascading lakes, cinemas, an on-call chef, and sports facilities. The developer also noted strong interest from NRIs who expect high-standard living options in India comparable to international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)